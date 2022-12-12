Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after buying an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after buying an additional 25,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $53.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

