Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR opened at $175.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.89. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $492.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

