Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 69,216 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,216 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 9.33% of Viemed Healthcare worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $93,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of VMD opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.03 million, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.55. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.