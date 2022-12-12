Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $3,441,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 39,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $325.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.09.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.