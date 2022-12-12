Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,714 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $66.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

