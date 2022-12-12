Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 253,724 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

