Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $25.23 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.47% of RBC Bearings worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RBC. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.14.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock opened at $218.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.95.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

