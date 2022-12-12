Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in KLA were worth $22,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.61.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA stock opened at $393.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

