Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.35 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

