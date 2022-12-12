Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $24.72 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zumiez were worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $2,434,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth $2,038,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,280,892 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.44. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

