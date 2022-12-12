Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $22.11 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of BABA stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
