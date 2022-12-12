Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.01% of Vicor worth $24,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vicor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vicor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $129.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

