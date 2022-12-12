Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4,852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

