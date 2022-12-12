Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Insulet were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 9.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Insulet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $302.32 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,259.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.