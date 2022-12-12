Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lear were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lear by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Lear by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 53,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $37,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,114 shares of company stock worth $6,040,402. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $130.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.98. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

