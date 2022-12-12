Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $246.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.80.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

