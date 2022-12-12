Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 219,521 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,521 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cimpress were worth $25,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 43.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

Cimpress Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $503,766.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,198 shares of company stock worth $1,582,111. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.