Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $130.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

