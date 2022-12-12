Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 800 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Clorox were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $148.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.