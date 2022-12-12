Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,546,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,060,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.65% of Cameco worth $305,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Cameco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cameco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in Cameco by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

