Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,422,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.86% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $380,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 889,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

