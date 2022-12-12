Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 49,065 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.29% of Lowe’s Companies worth $328,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

