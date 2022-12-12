Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 126,072 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,072 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.21% of Toro worth $333,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $296,291.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $266,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,046 shares of company stock worth $802,292 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

