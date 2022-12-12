Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 848,447 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.98% of Terreno Realty worth $420,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

