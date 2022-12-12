Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.90% of Element Solutions worth $388,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 526,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

ESI opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

