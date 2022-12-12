Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,158,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,354,858 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.67% of Elanco Animal Health worth $434,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

