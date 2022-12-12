Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 84,551 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,551 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.26% of VeriSign worth $405,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 7.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VeriSign Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $197.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
Further Reading
