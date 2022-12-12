Prudential Financial Inc. Has $25.30 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,635 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 111.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

DFS opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

