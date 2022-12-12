Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.43% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $300,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 281.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 157,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 116,501 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 305.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,370 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 137.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

PNFP opened at $75.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

