Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 257,385 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257,385 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.29% of CNA Financial worth $279,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 50,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 178,532 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,646 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

CNA Financial Company Profile



CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

