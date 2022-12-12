Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $314.13 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $432.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

