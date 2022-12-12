NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

