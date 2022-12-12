Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 60.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.
Insider Transactions at Owens Corning
Owens Corning Price Performance
NYSE OC opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens Corning Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 10.30%.
Owens Corning Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
See Also
