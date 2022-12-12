KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 81,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 265,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

