Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,390,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,650 shares of company stock worth $68,077,144. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $341.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.73. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

