Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CarMax were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 43.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 35.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMX opened at $65.70 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

