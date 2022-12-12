Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.38.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $449.74 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

