Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,189,088 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189,088 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.99% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

