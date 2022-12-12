Prudential Financial Inc. Has $30.96 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,489 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of NRG Energy worth $30,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 350.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 55,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 372.8% in the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NRG opened at $32.28 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.