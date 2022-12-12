Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 594,321 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594,321 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ingersoll Rand worth $28,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

