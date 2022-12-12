Prudential Financial Inc. Has $29.49 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 499,802 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Hologic worth $29,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

