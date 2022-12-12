Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 235 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $26,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

PPG opened at $130.41 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

