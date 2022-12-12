Morgan Stanley Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $387.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $414.96.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $326.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.65. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $421.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

