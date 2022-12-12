SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

