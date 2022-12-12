Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 54,320 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $30,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,420 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

KEYS stock opened at $180.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average is $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

