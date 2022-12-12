Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $9.89 on Monday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.68 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
