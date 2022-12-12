Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Buys $92,498.52 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,498.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,795,782.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 36,859 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,093.01.

FTC Solar Stock Up 4.0 %

FTCI opened at $2.63 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FTC Solar by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FTC Solar by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 88,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTC Solar by 185.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.