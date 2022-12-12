Citigroup Downgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $121.00.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.93.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $154.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.