Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $82,103.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $82,103.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,022,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $70,056.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $53,393.44.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

ROIV opened at $7.00 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,818,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.