3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $73,119.93 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $9.26 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,918 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,301 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,381 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

